Reviewing Presurance (NASDAQ:PRHI) and Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO)

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) and Presurance (NASDAQ:PRHI) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Presurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Presurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exzeo Group and Presurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exzeo Group N/A N/A N/A Presurance 48.57% -123.82% -13.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exzeo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Presurance $44.19 million 0.26 $24.35 million ($2.19) -0.43

This table compares Exzeo Group and Presurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Presurance has higher revenue and earnings than Exzeo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exzeo Group and Presurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exzeo Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Presurance 1 0 0 0 1.00

Exzeo Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.63%. Given Exzeo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exzeo Group is more favorable than Presurance.

Summary

Exzeo Group beats Presurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exzeo Group

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain. Through the Exzeo Platform, Exzeo provides technology-based solutions and services for all operational and administrative activities and functions needed by P&C insurance carriers and their agents, including quoting and underwriting, policy management, claims processing management, data reporting, and financial reporting. As a result, the Exzeo Platform streamlines and automates the interaction between insurance carriers and their policyholders. Exzeo was established in 2012 as the technology and innovation division of HCI Group, Inc., or HCI, a leading underwriter of homeowners insurance in Florida and 12 other states. Exzeo’s initial customers are insurance carriers or their managing general agent that are owned or managed by HCI and its subsidiaries, and Exzeo has derived substantially all of its revenues to date from such customers. In addition to working with existing customers to expand their business, Exzeo intends to develop new customer partnerships with additional carriers and their agents by introducing them to the advantage of our technology. Exzeo was founded with a clear mission: to develop a platform that enhances underwriting margins, reduces operating expenses, enables rapid expansion across both geographic markets and product lines, and delivers a streamlined, user-friendly experience for both carriers and policyholders. Exzeo’s data-centric technology and mission inspired its name, which is derived from the combination of three words that describe the “Big Data” it collects and utilizes in its products and services: Exabyte (a million trillion – 1018– bytes), Zettabyte (1021 bytes) and Yottabyte (1024 bytes). Exzeo generates revenue from underwriting and management services, claim services, and other technology services that are provided through and powered by the Exzeo Platform. Exzeo provides its solutions and technologies to customers under contracts with a variable fee structure that is typically based on a percentage of premium managed through the Exzeo Platform. Exzeo believes that this fee structure is beneficial to customers because it is designed to allow customers to scale while optimizing for operational efficiencies and without significant up-front technology expenditures. We currently hold insurance agency or managing general agent licenses, as appropriate, in 29 states. Through the Exzeo Platform, we currently provide services in the following 13 states in which our customers have operations: Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah. We intend to expand our operations (and obtain additional licenses as needed) in the 21 remaining states based upon growth plans of our existing customers or the existing geographies and growth plans of new customers with which we engage. Exzeo Group, Inc. is the registrant and the issuer of the common stock being sold in this offering. Our corporate headquarters is located in Tampa, FL.

About Presurance

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

