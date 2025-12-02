Reviewing Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Triple P”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $1.07 billion 9.97 $218.36 million $3.51 50.31 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 20.25% 78.80% 29.95% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Manhattan Associates and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 6 7 1 2.64 Triple P 0 0 0 0 0.00

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $222.42, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Triple P.

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Triple P on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Triple P

(Get Free Report)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

