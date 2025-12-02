Reviewing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Global Net Lease pays out -53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out -475.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease -48.52% -10.27% -3.49% Community Healthcare Trust -6.27% -1.66% -0.76%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 3 1 3.00 Community Healthcare Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.64%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Community Healthcare Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $805.01 million 2.22 -$131.57 million ($1.43) -5.70 Community Healthcare Trust $119.55 million 3.77 -$3.18 million ($0.40) -39.55

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

