ResearchCoin (RSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.93 Million

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, ResearchCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One ResearchCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ResearchCoin has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and $693.66 thousand worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,529.76 or 0.99534889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ResearchCoin

ResearchCoin’s genesis date was July 31st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,619,403 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com. The official message board for ResearchCoin is blog.researchhub.foundation. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub.

ResearchCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 129,553,092.24847884 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.21770807 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $692,025.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

