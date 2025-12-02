Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Insulet (PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $428.00 to $432.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $390.00 to $412.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Insulet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/21/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $385.00 to $386.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $366.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

11/13/2025 – Insulet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $375.00 to $388.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $400.00 to $410.00.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $399.00 to $428.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $355.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $360.00 to $366.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $365.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Insulet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $301.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $339.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Insulet had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

