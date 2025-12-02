Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Somnigroup International stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Somnigroup International Price Performance

SGI traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,636. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. Somnigroup International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Somnigroup International ( NYSE:SGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGI. Wall Street Zen raised Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Somnigroup International in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

