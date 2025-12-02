Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,016 and last traded at GBX 6,012, with a volume of 26222889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,994.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,400 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,109.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,791.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,468.16. The company has a market cap of £40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Patricia Verduin bought 135 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,867 per share, with a total value of £7,920.45. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

