Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ING Group (ING)

ING Group (NYSE: ING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/21/2025 – ING Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – ING Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – ING Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/11/2025 – ING Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.
- 10/25/2025 – ING Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 10/8/2025 – ING Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
