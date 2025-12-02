Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NetEase (NTES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES):

11/23/2025 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2025 – NetEase had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/21/2025 – NetEase was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – NetEase was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/21/2025 – NetEase had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – NetEase had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

10/8/2025 – NetEase had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – NetEase had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

