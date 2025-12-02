Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Raymond James Financial worth $74,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 69.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 46,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

