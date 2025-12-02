RadNet, Inc. $RDNT Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. RadNet makes up approximately 2.1% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in RadNet were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 616.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RadNet by 4,620.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 25.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other news, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,406.68. This represents a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 239,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,171.42. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,864 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RadNet from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

RadNet Trading Down 3.4%

RDNT stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.03 and a beta of 1.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. RadNet’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. RadNet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

