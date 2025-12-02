Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,310,000 after acquiring an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,979,000 after purchasing an additional 199,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,317,000 after purchasing an additional 401,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,017,000 after purchasing an additional 371,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,599,763.65. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,752,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.14.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $121.94 and a one year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

