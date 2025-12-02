Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $33.11 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 335,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,112,000. Amphenol comprises about 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

