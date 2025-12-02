Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $14,021,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3,264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $241,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $545.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $612.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.