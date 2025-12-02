Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $36,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $438.79 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $526.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

