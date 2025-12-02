Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 22.7% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $207.17 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.44.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

