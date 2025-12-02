Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,213 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,381,557. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,112,136.60. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 596,511 shares of company stock worth $95,225,961 in the last three months. 36.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of -213.49, a PEG ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average of $178.57.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

