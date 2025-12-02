Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 713.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,518 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.28% of Meritage Homes worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

