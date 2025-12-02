Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 97,419 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,419 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Edison International by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 170,771 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Zacks Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

