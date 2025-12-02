Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $611,000 Investment in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneStream by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,719 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,209 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,910,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneStream by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,980 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in OneStream by 17.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,037,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,757 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 997,062 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,088.78. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,943 shares of company stock worth $2,191,785. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

OneStream Trading Down 1.1%

OS stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OneStream Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Further Reading

