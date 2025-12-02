Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after buying an additional 162,575 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,989,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 782,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,597,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VBR opened at $210.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.34. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $216.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

