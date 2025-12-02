Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,562 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after buying an additional 1,115,836 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 220,646.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 1,019,385 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,428,000 after acquiring an additional 872,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $54,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.5%

Trip.com Group stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

