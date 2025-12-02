Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 964.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 48.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.72 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.The business had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

