Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,364,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 347.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

