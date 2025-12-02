Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 12,244.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,632 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $8,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MINISO Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 103,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.15. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNSO. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.20 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

