Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,504 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 624.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. BTIG Research increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:BWXT opened at $174.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.80.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

