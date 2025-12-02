Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $208.01 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $214.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

