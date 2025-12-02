Q4 EPS Estimates for Nutanix Raised by Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXFree Report) – Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Cikos now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 135.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

