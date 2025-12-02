PSquared Asset Management AG Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

PSquared Asset Management AG lessened its position in shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,300 shares during the period. Solaris Resources comprises 11.7% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned 2.38% of Solaris Resources worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Solaris Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,782,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLSR opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

About Solaris Resources

(Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.