PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) CEO Michael Stephen Seifert Purchases 7,143 Shares

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Stephen Seifert purchased 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,537. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Stephen Seifert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PSQ alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Stephen Seifert sold 4,814 shares of PSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $7,461.70.

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Stephen Seifert sold 7,938 shares of PSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $12,303.90.

PSQ Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:PSQH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 630,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,731. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.04. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 178.95% and a negative return on equity of 184.74%. Equities analysts forecast that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of PSQ in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PSQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQH. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PSQ during the second quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PSQ by 83.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PSQ by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.