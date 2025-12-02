Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 189,117 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,459,633,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $30,641,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

