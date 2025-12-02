Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hillenbrand Inc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $652.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.