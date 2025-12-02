Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 5,629 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

