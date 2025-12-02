Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $3.87 Million in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Futu by 729.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,112,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Futu Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FUTU opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.28. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $202.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $822.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.51 million. Futu had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 47.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

