Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,725 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after buying an additional 594,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 541,461 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,209,000 after purchasing an additional 143,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.