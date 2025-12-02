Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,994,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 777,807 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 860,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 308,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 742,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 291,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $49,995.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,969.98. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SXC opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

