Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 26,741 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter worth $291,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SW. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.28%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

