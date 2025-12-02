Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,791 Shares of California Water Service Group $CWT

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,769,000 after buying an additional 527,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $21,562,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 315,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 211,914 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on California Water Service Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

