Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 31,902 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAHC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $232,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,636.80. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 157,096 shares of company stock worth $6,762,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

