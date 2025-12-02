Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 19,050 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,528,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11,271.9% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 348,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 345,034 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $16,612,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 897,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 315,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,710.60. This trade represents a 70.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

