Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Trading 26.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 18,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 77,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Propel Media Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

About Propel Media

(Get Free Report)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.