Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $98,308,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

PLD stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

