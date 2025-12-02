Progress Software Corporation $PRGS Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Progress Software worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PRGS opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.11 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $254,376.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,716.73. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,901.68. The trade was a 68.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,311 shares of company stock worth $339,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

