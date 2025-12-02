Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

