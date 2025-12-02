Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Portfolio Design Labs LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,968 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,854,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,449,000 after acquiring an additional 746,732 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,361,677,000 after purchasing an additional 375,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,091,391,000 after acquiring an additional 206,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

