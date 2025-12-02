Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Portfolio Design Labs LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $246.32 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $239.47 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a 200-day moving average of $298.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,105 shares of company stock worth $10,796,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.