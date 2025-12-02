Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 15,552 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Portfolio Design Labs LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $930,080,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,755,000 after acquiring an additional 830,111 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Vistra by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,056,000 after acquiring an additional 505,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,309,000 after acquiring an additional 492,765 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 2.9%

Vistra stock opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.