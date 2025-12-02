Portfolio Design Labs LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,634,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $278.99 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

