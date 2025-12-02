Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires Shares of 2,580 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.73.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3%

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $234.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average of $193.25.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

