Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

CMF opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

